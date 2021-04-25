Vijay Sethupathi salt & pepper look photoshoot made fans go crazy

Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi impressed the Telugu audience with his acting power in "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" as Raaja Paandi and in "Uppena" with an antagonist role. He also debuted into Malayalam a couple of years ago and is reigning supreme among three South Indian languages with his engaging roles.

The actor's salt and pepper look in his latest photo shoot is now wowing his fans, showing us how gracefully he is ageing. He wore a grey and black suit teamed up with a designer big white tie. The pictures are like a mediator, communicating and broadcasting his style and flex to the viewers.

Vijay made us agree to the fact that there is indeed something in salt and pepper look that girls cannot resist and boys look up to it. He looks like a definition of this charming look which also brings appeal to his personality. The actor fully embraced his silver foxes and partial grey hair. Honestly, we also think it is the right call for a middle-aged handsome man like him to go strikingly grey.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has a huge number of films in the pipeline. He nearly has ten Tamils films in his bag such as "Laabham", "Corona Kumar", "Tuglaq Durbar", "Kadaisi Vivasayi", "Maamanithan" and many more. He is also doing a Malayalam movie and two Hindi films "Mumbaikar" and "Gandhi Talks".