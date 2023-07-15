Vijay’s ‘Leo’ wraps entire shooting

Live
Thalapathy Vijay’s “Leo” is scheduled for a grand release on October 19, 2023, in multiple languages. This is the immediate project of Lokesh Kanagaraj after the blockbuster “Vikram.” Recently, Vijay wrapped up his portions in the movie.
Now the director has taken to his Twitter to reveal that the entire shoot of “Leo” has been wrapped. Lokesh mentioned that it took 125 days to complete the whole production process and extended his thanks to all the cast and crew. Lokesh wrote, “The journey has been yet again very close to my heart and persona.”
Leo’s first single has garnered a very good response, and Anirudh was once again lauded for his thumping music. Trisha is the female lead. Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Action King Arjun, and Mathew Thomas played other crucial roles. Lalit Kumar is producing “Leo” under the banner of Seven Screen Studio.