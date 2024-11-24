‘Vikatakavi’ shines at IFFI, Goa

ZEE5, India’s leading multilingual video streaming platform, marked a significant milestone by premiering its Telugu original Vikatakavi at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Featuring Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash in pivotal roles, the premiere was a proud moment for the actors, making their debut at this prestigious global cinema event.

Since its inception in 1952, IFFI has been a premier platform showcasing cinematic excellence from across the world. Speaking about the experience, Naresh Agastya reflected on the honor, stating, “Firsts are always memorable, and having our show premiere at one of the most prestigious festivals, IFFI, is truly surreal. The overwhelming response we received feels like the perfect icing on the cake. This has been an incredibly encouraging start to the promotional journey, and we can’t wait for audiences worldwide to experience Vikatakavi on ZEE5 on November 28.”

Set in the soon-to-be-submerged province of Amaragiri, Vikatakavi tells the gripping tale of Ramakrishna, a detective investigating a peculiar mystery where villagers lose their memories after venturing into the Nallamalla Forest at night, believed to be cursed by a goddess. As Ramakrishna digs deeper, he uncovers a dark conspiracy involving historical secrets, political intrigue, and a tragic royal death. With Amaragiri facing submersion under the Krishna River, Ramakrishna must unravel the truth before it’s lost forever.