Vikram’s ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ locks release date
The shoot of Chiyaan Vikram’s “Dhruva Natchathiram” started way back in 2016. Gautham Vasudev Menon is the director of this spy action thriller. It is a two-part film, and the first part is named “Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kandam.” The production hit a roadblock due to some internal issues, and hence, it got delayed for a long time. Recently, the shooting formalities have been wrapped up.
Here is the news that Vikram fans have been waiting to see for a long time. “Dhruva Natchathiram” will hit the big screens on 24 November 2023. The makers released a short promo titled “Trail Blazer” to announce the release date. The video is packed with some cool action stuff. Vikram plays John in the film.
The movie already completed its censor formalities and was bestowed with a U/A certificate by CBFC. Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Radhika, Arjun Das, and Divyadarshini played crucial roles. Harris Jayaraj composed the tunes. Ondraga Entertainment, Kondaduvom Entertainment, and Escape Artists Motion Pictures jointly produced this flick.