Vikrant Massey Announces Retirement From Acting

People's favourite actor Vikrant Massey, known for his impressive performances in films like 12th Fail, Sector 36, and Sabarmati Express, has revealed that he will be retiring from acting at the age of 37. The actor took to Instagram to share his decision with his fans, leaving many in disbelief.

Vikrant, who has gained widespread acclaim for his work in both films and web series, expressed his gratitude towards his supporters. In his heartfelt post, he wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

The actor announced that 2025 would mark his final appearance on screen, telling fans, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." He ended the post with “forever indebted” to his supporters.

As per reports, Vikrant is currently working on two upcoming films – Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan – before retiring. Fans flooded the comments section of his post with shock and sadness. Many expressed their disbelief, with one user commenting, "I hope it's not true," and another saying, "Fill your cup then be back." There were also reactions from fans concerned about his decision to prioritize family, with one commenter noting, "Why you want to become the next Imran Khan of Bollywood. We already lost one of the finest actors just because he chose family."

Vikrant Massey’s career began with a TV debut in Dhoom Machao Dhoom and later gained widespread fame with the popular show Balika Vadhu in 2009. His career took off in films with standout performances in A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, and Gaslight. He also garnered praise for his roles in hit web series like Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, and Mirzapur.

In 2023, Vikrant was honored with the "Actor of the Year" award at the NDTV Indian of the Year awards for his role in 12th Fail. His decision to step away from the limelight has left his fans saddened but supportive, understanding his need to focus on personal life and reconnect with his roots.

While fans are left hoping for a change of heart, Vikrant Massey’s remarkable journey in the entertainment industry will undoubtedly be remembered for its diversity and depth. His retirement marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional performances across television, film, and digital platforms.