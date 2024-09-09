Viran Muttamsetty’s Film ‘Guilt’ Unveiled on Vinayaka Chaturthi

Audiences are increasingly favouring films based on unique content. Concepts that differ from regular commercial films are seeing more success at the box office. Meanwhile, a new film starring Viran Muttamsetty, cousin of Icon Star Allu Arjun, is set to bring a content-rich experience. Viran has acted in several movies and has lined up some interesting projects. He recently impressed audiences with his roles in films like ‘Purushothamudu’ and ‘Mukhya Gamanika’.





Viran Muttamsetty is presently playing the lead in a new film, which is being shot in and around the exotic locations of Rajahmundry. This movie promises to be a youthful love story, combined with elements of crime, action, and thrills. Produced under the banner of Sri Kamala Hasini Movie Makers by Lakshmi Suneela, Dr. Parthasarathi Reddy, and A. Shiva Kumar, the film is directed by Chalapathi Puvvala. P Srinivas and D Srinivas (Vasu) are the executive producers.



The title for the film has been announced as 'Guilt', on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. The movie comes with the tagline, 'True Lover'.

Mahaaveer scores the music, while the cinematography is handled by Kishore Boydapu. SB Uddhav is the editor, whereas the action sequences are supervised by Nandu Master. G Ramakrishna serves as the writer.