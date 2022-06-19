Virata Parvam: Well executed revolutionary drama

"Virata Parvam" is one of the most awaited love stories of Tollywood this year. As known to us all, the film is based on the true events that happened in the Waranagal of the 1990s. Virata Parvam is the story and journey of Vennela in reaching her love interest Ravanna and spending the rest of her life with him.

As the film includes both love and revolution on a single line, it turned out to be more exciting for the Telugu audience right from the release of the trailer. Now the film got released in theatres and running successfully, let's check out how it fares at box-office.

Story

Vennela (Sai Pallavi) was born during a critical war between Naxals and Police. She is always fond of revolution right from her childhood and thus she falls in love with the writings and thoughts of Aranya aka Ravanna (Rana Daggubati), a Naxalite group leader. Vennela escapes from her house to meet Ravanna and express her love to him.

After a series of struggles, she finally meets him. Vennela too becomes a Naxalite for Ravanna and follows his path. Does Ravanna accept Vennela's love? Does Vennela's love succeed? What happens thereafter? How Vennela died? What are the causes for her death plots the rest of the story.

Analysis

Written and directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam is loosely based on real-life incidents. The way Venu designed the script by utilising the data gathered through his groundwork is appreciable. While his revolutionary dialogues are placed nicely at regular intervals, the director's straight-to-the-point narration without any deviations elevates the mood of the movie nicely.

After a passable first half, the proceedings during the second half run on a flat note and fail to create a solid impact. Adding to it, the way things shape up during the last twenty minutes with rushed proceedings might disappoint the viewers.

On a final note, "Virata Parvam" is an epic love story in Telugu cinema in recent times. The film is a perfect blend of true events, honest writing, revolutionary thoughts, award winning performances and emotionally connecting story. Virata Parvam is one such love story which touches our hearts and in return we carry that experience and feeling for a long time. But on the flip side, lack of commercial elements, and a not-so-familiar storyline may not get unanimous applause from all sections of the audience.

Performances

Sai Pallavi is the hero of the film, stated Rana on several occasions during the promotions of the film. That is true and Sai Pallavi deserves all the appreciation for her exceptional performance. Vennela is undoubtedly the best role and performance from Sai Pallavi till date. Be it emotion or action, Sai Pallavi delivered her best throughout the film. She perfectly fits the character of Vennela and truly reflects the original and native Telangana girl.

Rana truly looks like a original comrade in the film. Audiences with revolutionary thoughts will truly connect to Ravanna's characters. Such an engaging and involving performance was delivered by Rana. Here Rana's voice needs a special mention. Just like the character, his voice and his dialogue delivery is revolutionary.

Priyamani (Bharathakka) and Naveen Chandra (Rajanna) are very well suit to the roles of Naxalites. Their characters are the strong basis for the pre-climax in the film. Nivetha Pethuraj plays a little cameo which is important to start the film. Easwari Rao and Sai Chand as Sai Pallavi's parents are good with their performances.

Technicalities

Venu Udugula scored all the marks with his writing. The story idea itself looks very interesting. Telugu cinema had witnessed many stories on Naxalism, but "Virata Parvam" is special in its own way by presenting a beautiful love story in the Naxal movement. Venu Udugula penned a beautiful love story on real life incident with Vennela being the lead character in the film. Firstly, Venu Udugula needs to be appreciated for keeping the female character Vennela in the front line without surrendering to highlight the hero. Instead, Venu made Sai Pallavi the hero of the film. His honesty in screenwriting and storytelling can be seen.

Another strength in Venu's writing can be seen as the film progresses towards its end. He dealt the climax of the film very carefully, sensitively and emotionally and gave a clear cut conclusion about whose mistake it was in Vennela's death, either the Police or the Naxalites. Suresh Bobbili's music is the other major asset of the film. Each and every song is well blended with the situation and the flow of the story in the film. Background score is what involves the audience much into the story of Vennela. Cinematography is very appreciable. Editing and production values are good.

Positives

♦ Lead actors performances

♦ Music

♦ Dialogues and screenplay

Negatives

♦ Some lag scenes in latter half





Cast: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Priyamani, Naveen Chandra, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Easwari Rao, Sai Chand and others

Director: Venu Udugula

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Music Director: Suresh Bobbili

Cinematographer: Dani Sanchez Lopez, Divakar Mani

