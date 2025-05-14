‘Virgin Boys’ teaser promises a breezy summer rom-com for the youth

The teaser of Virgin Boys is generating buzz among young audiences, offering a lively glimpse into a youthful romantic comedy packed with humor, emotion, and charm. Headlined by Geethanand and Mitra Sharma, the film also features Bigg Boss fame Srihan, Ronith, Jennifer, Anshula, Sujith Kumar, and Abhilash in pivotal roles.

Directed by Dayanand and produced by Raja Darapuneni under the Rajguru Films banner, Virgin Boys captures the spirit of contemporary relationships with a fun and relatable twist. The teaser, which recently dropped online, is loaded with vibrant visuals, peppy background music by Smaran Sai, and snappy editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh. Venkata Prasad’s cinematography adds freshness, making every frame visually engaging.

Geethanand and Mitra Sharma’s on-screen chemistry shines, while Srihan grabs attention with his comic timing, suggesting a strong entertainment quotient. The teaser showcases a blend of quirky dialogues and light-hearted situations that promise a fun-filled theatrical experience.

Producer Raja Darapuneni expressed confidence in the film’s appeal, stating, “Virgin Boys is crafted with today’s youth in mind. While we’ve seen many youth-centric entertainers, this one offers something different. It’s not routine—its freshness and relatability will strike a chord with young audiences.”

With its catchy music, youthful vibe, and humorous undertones, Virgin Boys is shaping up to be a perfect summer entertainer. The film’s teaser has certainly set expectations high for a refreshing rom-com that speaks to the heart of the new generation.