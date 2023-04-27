Virupaksha Box Office Collection: 6-Day AP, TS Total Nears Rs 25 Crore Mark

On its 6th day, the supernatural thriller movie "Virupaksha", starring Sai dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, continued to perform strongly at the box office worldwide. The film collected Rs 1.84 crore in the twin Telugu states, bringing its total cumulative earnings to Rs 23.58 crore.

With "Virupaksha" on track to enter the Rs 25 crore share club by Thursday, all eyes are now on its box office performance from Friday, when Akhil's "Agent" will also be released. The film has already proven to be a highly profitable project for all parties involved, having grossed over Rs 50 crore worldwide and becoming Sai Tej's first-ever $1 million movie in North America.

Here are the total 6-day earnings of "Virupaksha" in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Nizam – Rs 10.42 crore (including GST)

Vizag – Rs 3.03 crore (including GST)

Ceded – Rs 3.41 crore

Guntur – Rs 1.61 crore

Nellore – Rs 0.75 crore

Krishna – Rs 1.55 crore (including GST)

West – Rs 1.16 crore

East – Rs 1.65 crore

The total 6-day earnings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana amounted to Rs 23.58 crore.