Live
- Soni Razdan: I become a little myopic when I get a script
- After two brain surgeries, Sadhguru rides to Kailash Mansarover Yatra on motorcycle to prove power of yoga
- Sadhvi Prachi condemns ‘religious conversions’ in UP’s Shahpur, demands strict action
- Punnamada lake erupts as 71st Nehru Trophy boat race unfolds in Kerala's Alappuzha
- BJP leaders’ silence amidst floods shocking, says Punjab AAP chief
- PKL Season 12: Jyothi Yarraji lauds Puneri Paltan star Aslam Inamdar, says ‘not only a great sportsperson but also a positive individual’
- Explained: How PM Modi's first China trip in seven years could reset New Delhi-Beijing ties
- Duleep Trophy: Ankit and Dhull centuries extend North Zone's dominance over East Zone
- Discussed railways throughout hour-and-a-half bullet train journey with PM Modi: Ishiba
- TN textile body presses for GST relief to revive 'struggling' powerloom industry
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika exchange rings in a joyous engagement celebration
Kollywood actor Vishal and actress Sai Dhanshika took the next big step in their relationship as they got engaged on August 29 in a grand ...
Kollywood actor Vishal and actress Sai Dhanshika took the next big step in their relationship as they got engaged on August 29 in a grand ceremony attended by close family members. The couple, who had earlier gone public with their love story and wedding plans, once again shared heartfelt details about their journey on stage before officially exchanging rings.
The event was filled with warmth, blessings, and cheer as the couple’s engagement was celebrated with grandeur. Vishal later took to social media to share glimpses from the special day, thanking fans, well-wishers, and friends for their support. His post, which reflected his gratitude and happiness, quickly went viral, drawing in congratulatory messages from fans across the globe.
On the professional front, Vishal is currently shooting for his 35th film, Makutam. Directed by Ravi Arasu and produced by RB Choudary under the Super Good Films banner, the movie is said to be an action entertainer with a gripping mafia backdrop.
Meanwhile, fans and celebrities from both Kollywood and Tollywood have been extending their heartfelt wishes to the newly engaged couple. While the engagement marks a new chapter in their lives, details regarding their wedding date and festivities are expected to be revealed soon. For now, the couple continues to bask in the love and blessings showered on them from all corners.