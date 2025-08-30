Vishal and Sai Dhanshika exchange rings in a joyous engagement celebration

Kollywood actor Vishal and actress Sai Dhanshika took the next big step in their relationship as they got engaged on August 29 in a grand ceremony attended by close family members. The couple, who had earlier gone public with their love story and wedding plans, once again shared heartfelt details about their journey on stage before officially exchanging rings.

The event was filled with warmth, blessings, and cheer as the couple’s engagement was celebrated with grandeur. Vishal later took to social media to share glimpses from the special day, thanking fans, well-wishers, and friends for their support. His post, which reflected his gratitude and happiness, quickly went viral, drawing in congratulatory messages from fans across the globe.

On the professional front, Vishal is currently shooting for his 35th film, Makutam. Directed by Ravi Arasu and produced by RB Choudary under the Super Good Films banner, the movie is said to be an action entertainer with a gripping mafia backdrop.

Meanwhile, fans and celebrities from both Kollywood and Tollywood have been extending their heartfelt wishes to the newly engaged couple. While the engagement marks a new chapter in their lives, details regarding their wedding date and festivities are expected to be revealed soon. For now, the couple continues to bask in the love and blessings showered on them from all corners.