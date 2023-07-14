Vishal makes his debut as a Telugu singer

Actor Vishal is all set to make his playback singing debut in Telugu. The actor has crooned an energetic mass number in his upcoming gangster drama, “Mark Antony.” The film’s makers released a promo video this evening to announce the song launch details. Titled ‘Adharadha Mama’, film’s first single will be out on July 15. The song is composed by star music director GV Prakash Kumar. Going by the video, Vishal seems to have done a solid job as a singer. Incidentally, Vishal is a Telugu and made Chennai and the Tamil film industry his permanent base.

“Mark Anthony” also features actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah in a lead role, while Ritu Varma is the female lead. Adhik Ravichandran has directed the movie, which has been produced by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios. The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on September 15.