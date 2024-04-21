Vishal’s action-packed ‘Rathnam’ eyes grand release

Renowned actor Vishal, known for his dynamic performances, is gearing up to captivate Telugu cinema enthusiasts with his latest venture, 'Rathnam'. The film, starring Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles, is jointly produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam under the banners of Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios. With action director Hari at the helm, 'Rathnam' promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions and adrenaline-pumping sequences.

Speaking at a press conference addressed to the Telugu media, distributor CH Satish Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for acquiring the rights to 'Rathnam' for the Telugu states. He praised Vishal's ability to connect with audiences and highlighted the film's potential to be a box office hit. Kumar emphasized the emotional depth and sentimentality embedded within the film, alongside Hari's signature action-packed screenplay, ensuring a captivating experience for viewers.

In response, Vishal conveyed his gratitude to the media for their unwavering support throughout his career spanning nearly two decades. Despite facing health challenges, Vishal remained committed to promoting 'Rathnam', demonstrating his dedication to his craft and the film's success. He lauded the collaboration with Hari, marking their third project together, and praised the film's music composed by DSP, enhancing the cinematic experience.

Vishal hinted at 'Rathnam's' intriguing plot twists and emphasized its family-friendly appeal, urging audiences to witness the magic on the big screen. Additionally, he revealed his philanthropic intentions to sponsor the education of two girls from Andhra Pradesh, underscoring his commitment to social welfare.

With anticipation building and expectations soaring, 'Rathnam' is poised to make a significant impact upon its release. Audiences can expect a perfect blend of action, emotion, and entertainment, making it a must-watch film for Telugu cinema aficionados.The film is scheduled for release on the 26th of this month, with plans for a grand theatrical rollout across the Telugu states.







