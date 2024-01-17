Vishal’s ‘Rathnam’ all set for summer release

Vishal, the mass action hero, is gearing up to captivate audiences with his upcoming film, "Rathnam," and in a special Sankranti gesture, a striking new poster has been unveiled. Co-produced by Zee Studios and Stone Bench Films, with Hari as the director and Kaarthekeyan Santhanam as the producer, the movie is set to bring a fresh dose of high-octane action to the screen. Priya Bhavani Shankar stars opposite Vishal as the female lead, and the music is being crafted by the renowned Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

The recently released title poster, the initial shot teaser, and the unveiled songs have already left a positive impression on the audience. In the special Sankranthi poster, Vishal is depicted with an intense and furious expression, with the powerful backdrop featuring Kali Mata hinting at the promise of an action-packed spectacle.

Wishing everyone a joyous Sankranthi, Vishal not only unveiled the poster but also conveyed the ferocity that the movie is set to deliver on the big screen. The makers have officially announced that "Rathnam" is scheduled for a theatrical release in the upcoming summer season. Alongside Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the film boasts a stellar cast including Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Gautam Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Anticipation is building, and fans can expect more exciting updates about the movie in the near future. With promises of mass entertainment and intense performances, "Rathnam" is poised to be a highlight in the summer movie lineup.









