Vishnu Manchu bets big on future storytelling with Rs 100cr microdramas venture

Tollywood is abuzz with the latest move from actor–producer Vishnu Manchu, who has just announced a groundbreaking ₹100 crore investment into the concept of Microdramas. Coming on the heels of the glowing critical reception for his performance in Kannappa, this bold step signals Vishnu’s transition from star performer to visionary entrepreneur in Indian cinema.

So, what exactly are Microdramas? They are short, high-quality cinematic episodes ranging from 3 to 7 minutes, crafted specifically for mobile-first audiences. Unlike quick social media reels, these stories are designed with full-scale production, professional direction, and emotionally compelling narratives — condensing the impact of a feature film into just a few minutes.

According to industry insiders, Vishnu has backed this ambitious initiative with his own capital while also raising equity, showing his strong commitment to shaping new-age entertainment. A source close to the development remarked, “Vishnu has gone from one of the most acclaimed performances of the year to betting big on how the next generation will consume stories. This could be both a critical and business milestone.”

In parallel, reports hint that Vishnu is preparing to announce several new projects, keeping fans and industry watchers on high alert. With Microdramas, he appears poised to redefine how stories are told and consumed in India.