Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ gets postponed: New release date awaited

Tollywood’s ambitious project Kannappa, initially slated for an April 25 release, has now been postponed due to unforeseen delays in post-production. Lead actor and producer Vishnu Manchu, who has been aggressively promoting the film, shared the news via social media, assuring fans that the wait will be worth it.

Vishnu revealed that a crucial sequence in the film requires extensive CGI work, which is taking longer than anticipated. “Bringing Kannappa to life has been an incredible journey, and we are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the highest standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work,” he stated.

Emphasizing the spiritual significance of the film, Vishnu added, “Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva’s greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible. Our team is working tirelessly, and we promise it will be worth the wait. We’ll be back soon with an update and the new release date.”

While the exact new release date remains undisclosed, Vishnu hinted that it will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans eagerly await further updates as the team fine-tunes the film for a grand theatrical experience.