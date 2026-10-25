Vishwadev to headline his next under Sri Tulasi Creative Works banner

Actor Vishwadev who made it big with 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu will headline the new Telugu movie which marks the directorial debut of Narsi Rajagiri. The movie will be produced as Production No.1 under the banner of Sri Tulasi Creative Works. Gangadhar, who was previously associated with the unique movie Mukhachitram will produce the upcoming film, marking his entry into film production. The film will also mark Narsi Rajagiri’s directorial debut in Tollywood. The film will reportedly have an interesting and fresh concept. The makers have not yet revealed the title, cast, or production schedule of the film. More details will be updated soon. With Vishwadev playing the lead role and with a new director, the movie has already sparked interest in the Telugu film fraternity.