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Rs 10.24 cr compensation disbursed to farmers
In Short
Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao distributed land acquisition compensation cheques worth Rs 10,24,40,266 to 10 farmers who cooperated with the land acquisition process for the Sathupalli trunk canal of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project.
Dammapeta(Kothagudem): Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao distributed land acquisition compensation cheques worth Rs 10,24,40,266 to 10 farmers who cooperated with the land acquisition process for the Sathupalli trunk canal of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project.
The minister inspected the ongoing canal construction works at Nagupalli village in Dammapetamandalon Saturday and reviewed the progress with the concerned engineering officials. Addressing farmers, Tummala said Telangana had received around 20 per cent less rainfall than normal during the southwest monsoon season this year, necessitating special attention to water conservation and management. “The Sathupalli trunk canal was being constructed to channel Godavari water to Bethupalli tank, enabling the storage and judicious utilisation of water through July and August next year,” he said.