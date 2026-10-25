174 candidates clear nomination scrutiny for 27 ZPTC seats in Chittoor

Chittoor: The scrutiny of nominations for 27 ZPTC seats in Chittoor district has been completed, with 174 candidates declared eligible to contest, according to the district election authorities.

As per the official report released on October 24, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has the highest number of valid nominations at 72, followed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) with 57.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has 15 valid nominations, while the Indian National Congress (INC) has 14. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has seven candidates, and six independent candidates have cleared the scrutiny process.

The report also lists two valid nominations from other parties and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). No valid nominations were recorded for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Meanwhile, the officials have accepted a total of 1800 nominations after scrutiny for the MPTC elections for the 370 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats going to polls in the district.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has the highest number of accepted nominations at 905, followed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) with 688.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has 86 accepted nominations, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 26 and the Indian National Congress (INC) has 21, among others.