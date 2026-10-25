Door-to-door drive to help voters identify polling stations

Nellore: To prevent voter confusion and ensure seamless polling during the upcoming Nellore Municipal Corporation elections, the municipal administration has put elaborate arrangements in place on the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC).

As part of these preparatory measures, NMC Commissioner and Additional Election Authority YO Nandan conducted a comprehensive teleconference from his chamber on Saturday with civic officials, nodal officers, zonal officers, supervisors, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Addressing the field team, Nandan instructed officials to execute a door-to-door distribution of voter information slips across all wards on October 28, 29, and 30. He explained that the slips would enable electors to easily identify their designated polling stations and cast their votes without delays. He also urged citizens to collect their official slips directly from their local BLOs.

Furthermore, Commissioner Nandan ordered immediate repair works and infrastructure checks at all polling stations to guarantee an uninterrupted voting process. He directed the concerned election wings to step up procedures for printing standard ballot papers as well as postal ballots for contesting candidates.

Emphasizing inclusive voting, the Commissioner stressed the necessity of providing smooth postal ballot facilities to government personnel and security staff deployed on polling duty.

Field supervisors and BLOs were cautioned to maintain complete vigilance and strictly adhere to election guidelines throughout the distribution drive and poll preparations.