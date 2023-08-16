VishwakSen turns host for ‘Family Dhamaka’ in Aha

Vishwaksen, a promising young talent in Tollywood, is busy with his upcoming film “Gangs of Godavari” under the direction of Krishna Chaitanya. Neha Sshettywill be seen as his love interest in the film.

Recently, Vishwaksen has been dropping intriguing hints about a new chapter in his journey. The suspense has finally been unveiled, revealing his involvement in an entertainment show for Aha, a prominent Telugu OTT platform. Building up anticipation, Aha has shared more details about the show.

Titled “Family Dhamaka,” this production is a family game show. With an attention-grabbing poster released by the creators, curiosity about the show’s content is running high. The exact premiere date is under wrap.