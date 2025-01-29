Live
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police to Hold Public Auction of 73 Unclaimed (Scrap) Vehicles on January 30.
- Mallikarjun Naidu Wins First Place in State-Level Police Essay Competition
- Demand for MLC and Ministerial Post for AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar
- Farmers' Protest Against Ethanol Industry Enters Seventh Day in Pedda Dhanwada, Gains Political Support
- Unknown Miscreants Set Fire to Farmer’s Chilli Bags – 10 Quintals Burnt
- District Collector Announces Job Drive for Unemployed Youth – Interviews on January 30
- Awareness Program Held on Girls’ Education, Child Protection, and Drug Prevention in Gadwal
- Study with Passion, Achieve Success: DSP Mogulayya’s Inspiring Message to Students
- Varalakshmi, Sanjeev Megoti’s new thriller
- ‘Badmashulu’ first look released!
Just In
‘VT15’ pre-production begins in Vietnam
Mega Prince Varun Tej’s unique Indo-Korean horror-comedy, ‘VT15,’ directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, is creating a huge buzz following its announcement on the actor’s birthday with a striking poster that garnered fantastic reactions. The film will be produced on a grand scale by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment.
Meanwhile, the pre-production formalities are underway for the movie in Vietnam, with hero Varun Tej, director Merlapaka Gandhi, and producers scouting some stunning locations in the country. They are also busy fine-tuning the script, as they plan to begin the regular shoot in the first week of March.
Merlapaka Gandhi, who has crafted a unique storyline, is set to bring something fresh to the genre. Varun Tej will also undergo a major makeover for his role. The blockbuster music director S. Thaman will be composing the music for the project.
The full cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon.