‘VT15’ pre-production begins in Vietnam

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s unique Indo-Korean horror-comedy, ‘VT15,’ directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, is creating a huge buzz following its announcement on the actor’s birthday with a striking poster that garnered fantastic reactions. The film will be produced on a grand scale by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the pre-production formalities are underway for the movie in Vietnam, with hero Varun Tej, director Merlapaka Gandhi, and producers scouting some stunning locations in the country. They are also busy fine-tuning the script, as they plan to begin the regular shoot in the first week of March.

Merlapaka Gandhi, who has crafted a unique storyline, is set to bring something fresh to the genre. Varun Tej will also undergo a major makeover for his role. The blockbuster music director S. Thaman will be composing the music for the project.

The full cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon.