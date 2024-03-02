Live
‘Vyooham’ review: RGV mark political sattire
Ram Gopal Varma's latest film, ‘Vyooham,’ hits the screens. The audience eagerly awaits the verdict on the controversial director's work. The film's release sparks curiosity about its content and reception.
Cast: Ajmal Amir, Manasa Radhakrishnan, Dhanunjay Prabhune, Surabhi Prabhavati, Rekha Surekha, Vasu Inturi, Kota Jayaram, Elina Tuteja
Director: Ram Gopal Varma
Producers: Ramadootha Creations, RGC RV Group
Music Director: Anand
Cinematographer: Sajeesh Rajendran
Editor: Manish Thakurr
Rating: 3/5
Story
Vyooham opens with the demise of VS Rajasekhar Reddy, setting the stage for his son, VS Madhan Mohan Reddy (Ajmal Amir), to embark on a journey to console bereaved families. As Madhan faces opposition and conspiracies, his encounter with the CBI becomes a pivotal challenge. The film explores the hurdles Madhan confronts, his political ascent, and the support from his wife, Malathi Reddy (Manasa Radhakrishnan), in his journey to become Chief Minister amidst political turmoil. Vyooham delves into the intricate political landscape, unveiling the complexities and triumphs of Madhan Mohan Reddy's rise to power.
Performances
Ajmal Amir impresses with his sincere portrayal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, capturing the essence of the political leader. He earns accolades for his nuanced performance. Manasa Radhakrishnan effectively channels similarities with YS Bharathi, adding authenticity to her role. Dhanunjay Prabhune delivers a commendable performance as Chandrababu Naidu, skillfully capturing Naidu's distinctive body language. However, the actor portraying Pawan Kalyan lacks the necessary resemblances. Overall, the cast contributes to the narrative, with Ajmal Amir standing out for his convincing depiction of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, elevating the film's authenticity and political drama.
Technicalities
RGV's choice of storyline is commendable, but the execution on the big screen falls short. Anand's music adds a decent touch, and Sajeesh Rajendran's cinematography beautifully captures natural locations. However, Manish Thakurr's editing leaves room for improvement. The film's production values, on the other hand, stand out positively.
Analysis
RGV skillfully presents the challenges faced by Madhan Mohan Reddy after his father VSR's death in “Vyooham.” The film explores the warnings and problems from the Central Government, conspiracies by opposition parties, and Madhan's journey to becoming the Chief Minister. Despite a compelling storyline, the screenplay lacks captivation, with slow pacing and simplicity. Many sequences contribute little, and scenes between Madhan and opponents lack cinematic depth. While some symbolic shots are commendable, the routine nature of the screenplay and slow pace may disappoint. “Vyooham” connects with YSRCP party fans but falls short for others, marking it a political drama letdown.