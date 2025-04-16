Live
Wamiqa Gabbi turns heads in new cover shoot
Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who debuted in Telugu cinema with Bhale Manchi Roju in 2015, continues to carve a niche for herself across multiple film industries. She’s had a bustling year, actively juggling projects in Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Hindi.
One of her most anticipated upcoming releases is G2, an action-packed spy thriller and the sequel to Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in this high-octane role, adding to her list of diverse performances.
Recently, Wamiqa stunned everyone with her bold new look in a cover shoot for a magazine. Draped in a sleek black outfit paired with a sheer netted cap, she exuded power and elegance. The addition of digitally captured butterflies surrounding her added a whimsical touch to the striking photos, which quickly garnered attention online. The low neckline of the gown amplified her sophisticated charm, leaving fans captivated.
Although her recent appearance in Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, didn’t impress at the box office, Wamiqa’s rising graph and dedicated fanbase prove she’s here to stay. Her fearless fashion choices and versatile roles continue to keep her in the spotlight.