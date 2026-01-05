Farhad Samji to pen screenplay, dialogues for Safed Khaki adaptation

Mumbai: Farhad Samji, best known for his work directing commercial Bollywood films and writing hit screenplays, has taken a significant creative turn by scripting the screenplay and dialogues for an upcoming film adaptation of Safed Khaki, a book chronicling the remarkable life of Senior Inspector Subhash Shinde.

Samji’s previous work includes directing titles such as Bachchhan Paandey (2022), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) and Housefull 4 (2019), as well as contributing as a writer on blockbusters like Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012) and Chennai Express (2013).

His decision to take on Safed Khaki marks a departure from his usual commercial fare towards a more biographical and inspirational narrative.

The film will be adapted from the book Safed Khaki, authored by Atharwa Shinde, daughter of Subhash Shinde.

Atharwa recently revealed that acclaimed filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, known for films such as Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008) and Drishyam (2015), had once intended to turn her father’s story into a film. That project was put on hold following Kamat’s death in 2020.

With Samji now on board, he and co-writer Piyush Singh have completed the screenplay and dialogues. Atharwa expressed gratitude and excitement about Samji’s involvement, highlighting her pleasure at seeing her father’s story take cinematic shape under his pen.

The project also brings on board Nitin Ramesh Tendulkar, elder brother of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who will write the film’s songs.

About Subhash Shinde

Senior Inspector Shinde served the Maharashtra Police for over four decades, predominantly in the Crime Branch.

In addition to his policing career, he significantly impacted local cricket by forming a cricket team in Navi Mumbai Rural that went on to win multiple tournaments organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association and other state-level competitions.

The project represents a blend of real-life achievement and cinema, spotlighting a lesser-known story of sporting triumph within the law-enforcement community.