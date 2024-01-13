'Warning 2’ trailer promises to repeat the euphoria of first part

The trailer for the Punjabi film 'Warning 2' was unveiled on Saturday, offering a tantalizing glimpse into action-packed sequences laced with comedy, promising an entertaining cinematic experience.



Headlined by Gippy Grewal, who has not only essayed a role in the film but also contributed as a writer and co-producer, 'Warning 2' is directed by Amar Hundal, the same creative mind behind the first installment.

Expressing his excitement about the film, Gippy shared, "It is an extremely exciting moment for me and for everyone involved in the making of 'Warning 2' to finally unveil its trailer. We have received an overwhelming response so far, and we are hoping that the same amount of love and appreciation will be extended to the film when it releases.”

The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast including Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Rahul Dev, Jasmin Bhasin, and Raghveer Boli.

Director Amar Hundal spoke about the challenges of surpassing the success of the first film, stating, "The challenge was to outdo what we had achieved in the first film. As is quite visible in the trailer, we have managed to do that. 'Warning 2' has been made on an even grander scale and will thoroughly entertain audiences who have patiently waited for a sequel."

Co-produced by Saregama India’s Yoodlee Films and Humble Motion Pictures, 'Warning 2' is scheduled for release on February 2, 2024. The collaboration between these production houses suggests a promising cinematic venture that aims to captivate audiences with its blend of action and humor.