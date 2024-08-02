Wayanad Disaster: Malayalam and Tamil Stars Step Up with Major Donations

The recent tragic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district have claimed the lives of 277 people and left over 200 injured, shaking the entire nation. In the wake of this disaster, many prominent figures from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries have come forward with significant contributions to aid the victims and support the relief efforts.

Megastar Mammootty, a revered figure in the Malayalam film industry, has donated Rs 25 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. His son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan, has also shown his generosity by contributing Rs 15 lakhs. Additionally, Mammootty's Charitable Trust has been actively involved in providing essential supplies such as food, medicine, and clothing to those affected by the landslides.

Another prominent Malayalam actor, Fahadh Fazil, along with his wife Nazriya Nazim, has donated Rs 25 lakhs to the relief fund. In a statement, Fahadh’s team expressed their hope that their contribution would significantly aid the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the victims.

Support has also poured in from the Tamil film industry. Actor Vikram has donated Rs 20 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Meanwhile, the popular trio of Surya, Jyothika, and Karthi have collectively contributed Rs 50 lakhs, and actress Rashmika Mandanna has given Rs 10 lakhs to support the relief efforts.

The landslides in Wayanad were triggered by heavy rains, leading to massive destruction. Hundreds of lives were lost, with many more injured and countless homes destroyed, leaving many people homeless. Relief workers have managed to rescue over 1500 individuals, relocating them to safer areas.

Efforts are ongoing to provide aid and support to those affected by the disaster. The contributions from these star heroes will play a crucial role in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations.