We miss you

We are just a few days away from entering the New Year 2023. As we bid adieu to 2022, let's look back and remember all those celebrities who passed away this year. The last couple of years has been really tough as people lost their loved ones. Several famous personalities breathed their last this year, some due to age-related issues, and prolonged illnesses, and some left the world all of a sudden sending shock waves to the film industry and the nation.

Krishna, Krishnam Raju, Raju Srivastava, Bappi Lahiri, Vikram Gokhle and world-famous playback singer Lata Mangeshkar were among the treasures that the Indian film industry lost this year.

Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Didi, as she was affectionately known, passed away on February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital due to a number of age-related health issues, including Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood celebrities, and others attended her public funeral that evening with full state honors at Shivaji Park, in addition to thousands of her fans and admirers.



Bappi Lahiri: Alokesh alias Bappi Lahiri, a seasoned singer-composer and the nephew of the late Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, and Anoop Kumar, died on February 16 as a result of a variety of health issues. He suffered from a number of medical conditions including OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).



Krishnakumar Kunnath: Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also referred to as KK, passed away on June 1. He was 53. KK died in Kolkata after a live performance.



Raju Srivastava: Rs 50 per show to 'King of Comedy,' Raju Srivastava's life is very inspiring .He breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on September 21. He suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a gym.



Krishnam Raju: Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju best known for his work in the Telugu film industry died on September 11. He was well-known for his work in Telugu cinema and was nicknamed "Rebel Star" due to his rebellious acting style. He also received the first Nandi Award for best actor. Krishnam Raju had appeared in over 183 films.



Vikram Gokhale: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale was an Indian film, television and stage actor, noted for his roles in Marathi theatre, Hindi films and television. He was the son of the Veteran Marathi theater and film actor, Chandrakant Gokhale. He made his directorial debut in 2010, with the Marathi film "Aaghaat". He passed away on November 26, 2022 at the age of 77. He died due to multiple organ failures in Pune.

Krishna: Tollywood superstar Krishna passes away at 79. After two deaths Ramesh Babu and Indira Devi, the Mahesh Babu family has also lost their backbone superstar Krishna due to health issues. He has taken his last breath on November 15.