Where And When To Watch The Most-Awaited Miss Universe 2023 Event

On the occasion of the most-awaited Pongal festival which is celebrated in many forms all over India, even all the eyes are eagerly awaiting for the Miss Universe 2023 event. Being the 71st Miss Universe pageant, it will be held at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Glam doll Divita Rai is representing India on the prestigious stage.

Well, the winner of the Miss Universe 2023 title will be crowned by Harnaz Sandhu who won the title in 2022 for India. This highly anticipated event will have a total of 86 women representing their countries from all over the world.

The event will also be a live broadcast from Ernest N. Morial Convention in New Orleans via VIACOM 18-owned Voot OTT platform. Coming to our country, one can also watch the event live on Facebook and YouTube accounts from the JKN18 channel.

One more noteworthy point of this event is that the Miss Universe Organization is being led by a team of all female executives for the first time.

Coming to the several rounds of the prestigious competition, it includes evening gown, swimwear and national costume.

This is the latest post of Divita Rai… She looked awesome in the high-neck and off-shoulder gown and is all set to represent India…

Divita looked regal in her National costume… Going with the details of this outfit, "The National Costume is inspired by the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity. The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans.

The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India.

The wings represent the power of nourishment and care that India has shown in the difficult times towards the citizens of the world and took care and stood as a support with the notion of One World One Family. The national costume in its true sense is the essence of modern India and its approach to progressive thinking."

This 25-year-old diva is an architect by profession and is born in Mangalore and now lives in Mumbai. She also worked with the NGOs like CRY, Nanhi Kali and Teach.

Hope she wins the prestigious trophy for the country… Just a few hours left for the event, so guys tune in to the live stream and support Divita…