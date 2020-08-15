Will audiences boycott RRR like Sadakh 2?

With the debate on nepotism is happening in Bollywood, in the context of Sushant Singh's demise, a lot of audiences showered their anger on Sadakh 2 trailer. The film has become the most disliked trailer in the recent times. Now, the discussion about RRR movie is picking up in the media.

With Alia Bhatt playing a key role in Sadakh 2, the people are showing hatred for the trailer. If she is a part of RRR, the same hatred might get translated to the film, which is surely a concern by the makers. It is best to avoid negativity and there were rumours that Alia is not showing interest to do the film. However, there is no clarity on the same.

Rajamouli is the director of the movie. DVV Danayya is the producer.