Wink Girl Priya Prakash Warrier Creates Sensation With Cleavage Show, Trolled

Cinema celebrities are often subjected to trolls for various reasons. It may be for their attire, acting, or their opinions on certain subjects.

Remember the wink girl from the Malayalam industry who created a sensation? Yes, Priya Prakash Warrier indeed! The actress who got once trolled for winking eyes in a movie is being trolled again for doing a photo shoot in which there is a cleavage show.

The actor has shared a variety of her photos on social media and netizens are trolling her for overexposure of her skin. While some have praised the actress for her looks and sense of dressing, some others have passed nasty comments.

But Priya has shut them with her straight forward replies. "Hi guys! I saw some comments about my recently uploaded photos. Some of you have passed nasty comments and I clap for them!. I want to grow as a big actor and these comments are not new to me. I keep seeing these kinds of shameless and threatening comments every day. I am proud of myself and every woman has to have this. Thanks for minding about me," thus stated Priya Prakash Warrier.

Priya Prakash is gradually all set to make her mark in Hindi after Malayalam. The actress is working in Telugu and Kannada film fields too. She will be seen in a Kannada movie named "Vishnu Priya". The actor has also been flooded with endorsement deals after her wink sensation.

The latest we hear is that Priya Prakash Warrier has deleted her Instagram account, thereby keeping herself away from social media. The actor has not given any reason officially for her withdrawal from the popular photo sharing app Instagram. The actor who rose to the top rank with just a wink of her eye had 72 lakhs followers on her Instagram.



Priya holds the record of earning six lakh followers in a single day. She is the third actor to create this record. Though the actor has not given any official reason for deleting her Instagram account, some say that she has done this to avoid stress during her routine work.

Priya Prakash Warrier who came to light with her movie "Oru Adaar Love" is also seen in Shridevi Bungalow, Tanaah, and Vishnu Priya. She has even worked with Telugu actor Nithiin.