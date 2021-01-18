Women at 60 look much younger today: Indian Panorama jury

Sixty-year-old women do not look sixty today, they look much younger, John Matthew Matthan, chairman of the jury for the Indian Panorama (films) section for the ongoing IFFI said on Sunday.

Matthan was responding to criticism of the film from some quarters, which suggested that the star cast of "Saand ki Aankh", featuring Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar do not look old enough to play their onscreen characters who are elderly women.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, "Saand Ki Aankh" is the opening film of the Indian Panorama section of the ongoing 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India.

"Some people had some comment, they (the starcast) don't look old enough at sixty. Today, women at sixty don't look sixty. They look younger. All of them," Matthan said.

"The makeup was not a big criteria (for jury members). There are various aspects to the film which are realistic and a lot of things to be praised. I was very happy that the film was chosen..." the director of the 1999 blockbuster film "Sarfarosh" also said.

"Saand ki Aankh" is a film about women empowerment, where two grandmothers Chandro and Prakashi take up competitive shooting to encourage their daughters to follow suit. The film is set in rural Uttar Pradesh. IANS