Pariksha Pe Charcha boosts students’ confidence: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha programme was insightful and motivating, inspiring students to face examinations with confidence, clarity, and a stress-free mindset.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after watching Pariksha Pe Charcha with students of Bardowali School.

Saha, who also holds the Elementary and Secondary Education portfolios, said that Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with students provided valuable guidance on managing exam stress while encouraging them to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and his emphasis on the active participation of youth, artificial intelligence, skill development, and Swadeshi continue to inspire us all,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Tripura government is implementing several initiatives through the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to improve the quality of education.

“We have introduced the Saharsh programme for students from Classes 1 to 8. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of dreaming, building confidence, and using AI as a supportive tool without becoming overly dependent on it,” Saha noted.

The Chief Minister also said that PM Modi shared practical tips on confidence-building, time management, and life skills, while underlining the crucial role of teachers in preparing students for the future.

“Prime Minister Modi has explained how students can contribute to building Viksit Bharat 2047. Simple actions, such as maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings, can bring about positive change in society,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with Mann Ki Baat, which is held on the last Sunday of every month, Saha said that Pariksha Pe Charcha, organised annually, has become an effective platform for guiding students, teachers, and parents.

He added that the Prime Minister also stressed the importance of life skills, professional development, effective time management, and better classroom preparedness by encouraging teachers to inform students about upcoming lessons in advance.



