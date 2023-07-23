Working with Chiranjeevi is the biggest dream of Sai Dharam Tej

For the first time in his career, actor Sai Dharam Tej has got an opportunity to share screen with his uncle Pawan Kalyan in ‘Bro’. This socio-fantasy comedy drama is slated for release on July 28. In the recent interaction with media, the ‘Supreme’ actor opened up about Pawan Kalyan and his biggest dream.

Talking about Pawan Kalyan, Sai said that his uncle is like his guru who showed him the path of acting. “I never thought I would act alongside my uncle. I consider the opportunity to work with him as a God-given gift. I cannot explain the feeling of shooting with him in words,” Sai said.

Sai went on to say that he will cherish the memories of working with Pawan Kalyan for a long time. “After Chinna Mama (Pawan), I am eagerly waiting for the opportunity to act with my Pedda Mama (Chiranjeevi). It’s my biggest dream,” Sai said.