WWE NXT Wrestler Sanga Mimics Pushpa's Thaggedele

Allu Arjun and Rashmika's starring Pushpa movie has created a sensation at the box office all over the world. Sukumar's directorial movie got a lot of appreciation from the audience, film critics, and celebrities. Besides, the movie also gained popularity with Allu Arjun's gesture, Taggedele. Thanks to social media, it reached worldwide and has seen many celebrities imitating Allu Arjun's gesture, Thaggedele. Lately, the world-famous WWE NXT Wrestler, Sanga, has been spotted doing this iconic gesture in a match.







The wrestler mimicking Allu Arjun's iconic gesture has viral on the internet and other social media platforms. This latest move by Sanga is an example of the movie's craze worldwide. Let's see the celebrities who will join this list by imitating the iconic Thaggedele gesture. The sequel of this blockbuster film is in progress, and fans have huge expectations about part 2 of the film