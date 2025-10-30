Yash’s ‘Toxic’ locked for Ugadi release despite postponement rumors

Kannada superstar Yash, who rose to national fame with the KGF franchise, is set to make his grand return with Toxic, a gangster action drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. Described intriguingly as “A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups,” the film features leading ladies Nayanthara and Kiara Advani in significant roles.

Amid recent rumors that Toxic might miss its scheduled release, the makers have now put all speculation to rest. Official confirmation states that the film will indeed hit screens worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi festival season. Reports earlier suggested that Yash had expressed dissatisfaction with certain portions of the shoot, sparking doubts about delays. However, while Yash is currently involved in the Ramayan project, the Toxic team is actively handling post-production to ensure the release stays on track.

Adding to the excitement, actresses Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria are said to play key roles in the film. Backed by Venkat Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, Toxic promises to deliver a high-octane cinematic experience. More updates on this much-awaited pan-India spectacle are expected to be revealed soon.