Youtuber Sreekanth Reddy ventures into big screen with ‘Lorry Chapter-1’

Promising filmmaker Sreekanth Reddy Asam is all set to make his directorial debut with the action-packed thriller "Lorry Chapter-1." The young talent, who has made a name for himself through his innovative YouTube videos, is ready to captivate audiences with his maiden venture, produced under the banner of King Maker Pictures.

"Lorry Chapter-1" marks Sreekanth Reddy's foray into the Telugu film industry after honing his skills through various creative endeavors. Having completed a direction course at Loyola College, Chennai, he has meticulously crafted the story, composed the film's music, and even served as its stunt master.

The unveiling of the film's First Look today has generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating its release. Featuring Chandra Shikha as the leading lady and Rakhi Singh in another pivotal role, "Lorry Chapter-1" promises to be an action-packed extravaganza that transcends language barriers.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Sreekanth Reddy Asam stated, "After gaining popularity through my YouTube videos and gaining experience in various film departments, I am thrilled to present 'Lorry Chapter-1.' This action entertainer will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali."

With the first copy of the movie ready, fans can expect an official announcement regarding the release date soon. As anticipation mounts, "Lorry Chapter-1" is poised to mark Sreekanth Reddy Asam's remarkable debut in the world of cinema, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.







