YoYo Honey Singh announces international album ‘Glory’

Rapper and singer YoYo Honey Singh is poised to make a significant impact on the music industry with his highly anticipated international album, Glory. Described by Singh as a "musical diary," the album encapsulates his artistic journey over the years, blending an array of sounds and styles that transcend traditional boundaries.

Set to drop on August 26, Glory marks a milestone as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of Singh's celebrated track, Desi Kalakaar. The album promises to revolutionize the music scene with its diverse range of tracks designed to become anthems for today's youth.

"'Glory' is more than just an album; it's a reflection of my musical evolution," Singh said. "It’s about pushing limits and setting new trends. This release adds a magical touch by aligning with the anniversary of Desi Kalakaar. Prepare for a musical explosion!" Glory features 18 genre-defying tracks, showcasing Singh's signature style while introducing fresh beats and lyrics. The album spans multiple genres, from energetic hip hop and fiery rap to multilingual influences. Notable tracks include "Millionaire," "JattMehkma," "High on Me," "Fuck Them," and "Rap God." Bhushan Kumar of T-Series expressed enthusiasm for the album, stating, "At T-Series, we pride ourselves on breaking barriers and delivering exceptional music. Glory is a testament to our commitment to pushing musical boundaries. Reuniting with Honey Singh after all these years has been thrilling, and we are eager for fans to experience this epic album."

The collaboration for Glory includes artists from Latin America, Western Europe, and Indian folk singers, creating a vibrant mix of sounds and styles. This global fusion highlights Singh's flair for creating catchy hooks and infectious rhythms. With Glory, YoYo Honey Singh aims to captivate audiences worldwide and solidify his position as a trailblazer in the music industry.