Yuvan Shankar Raja makes Telugu singing debut for ‘Shashtipoorthi’

For the first time ever, celebrated music director and singer Yuvan Shankar Raja has lent his voice to a Telugu song composed by his legendary father Ilaiyaraaja. The landmark moment comes with the film Shashtipoorthi, produced by and starring Rupeysh alongside Aakanksha Singh, with veteran actors Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Archana in pivotal roles. Directed by Pavan Prabha, the film is set for a theatrical release on May 30.

The film’s musical journey, which has already gained attention with two well-received tracks and a teaser, now takes a significant leap with the release of its third single — “Raathranta Rachche”. Sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Nithya Shree, and penned by lyricist Chaitanya Prasad, the song brims with romantic energy and vibrant vibes. Released by Junglee Music, it showcases Yuvan's signature cool and melodic singing style, giving Telugu music lovers a fresh flavour.

Yuvan, thrilled about the collaboration, shared: “I’m very happy to have sung this Telugu song under my father’s music direction. It’s a very cool song, and I think you all will like it.”

Director Pavan Prabha and producer-hero Rupeysh revealed that Ilaiyaraaja originally recorded the track with a Tamil singer, but after persistent requests, Yuvan stepped in to record the final version. They proudly stated that the song has become the film’s most expensive and visually grand number, with art maestro Thota Tharani designing four elaborate sets to elevate the romantic mood.

With this energetic track adding to the buzz, Shashtipoorthi is shaping up as a musical and emotional entertainer to watch out for this summer.