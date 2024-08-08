YVS Chowdary to Launch Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao

The Nandamuri legacy is making a grand return to the big screen with the announcement of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, great-grandson of the legendary Sr. NTR, as the hero in an upcoming film titled Production No. 1.



Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, the promising young actor, will be stepping into the limelight with this exciting project. The film is being produced by Yalamanchili Geetha under the New Talent Roars banner, with YVS Chowdary directing. This project marks a significant moment as it continues the rich legacy of Sr. NTR, bringing a new face to the forefront of Telugu cinema.

Fans can look forward to more details about the film, as the team will unveil further information tomorrow at 2:46 PM.

With a storied heritage backing him, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao’s debut is generating considerable buzz, and the film’s team is eager to share more about this promising new venture. Keep an eye out for updates as Production No. 1.







