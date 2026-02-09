Zee Studios, Umesh Bansal team up with Prerna Arora for Kiran Abbavaram’s untitled pan-India epic

Telugu star Kiran Abbavaram is all set to headline an untitled pan-India action-adventure film, marking a major new collaboration between Zee Studios, Umesh Bansal, and producer Prerna Arora. The ambitious project is being mounted on a large scale, positioning it as a high-energy entertainer aimed at audiences across multiple languages and regions.

The film is being produced by Zee Studios and Umesh Bansal in association with Prerna Arora, with Keerthan coming on board as co-producer. Designed as a mass-action adventure, the project is expected to showcase Kiran Abbavaram in a powerful new avatar, further strengthening his growing presence in the pan-Indian space. The makers have planned to begin shooting in September, with pre-production activities already underway.

This collaboration also reunites Prerna Arora and Zee Studios after their earlier Hindi-Telugu bilingual project Jatadhara, which performed decently at the box office and helped establish a strong working relationship between the two production houses. Building on that success, the new film aims to scale up in terms of storytelling, production values, and market reach.

Expressing her excitement about working with the Telugu film industry, Prerna Arora shared her admiration for its work culture, saying, “Working with the Telugu industry is very, very satisfying to me. Their discipline and ethics are very inspiring.” Her statement reflects the growing cross-industry collaborations that are increasingly shaping pan-Indian cinema.

With a popular Telugu star, a strong production team, and a pan-India vision, this untitled action adventure is already generating buzz, and expectations are high for a film that promises scale, spectacle, and mass appeal.