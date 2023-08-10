Zee Studios & Wayfarer Films unveil the breathtaking 'King of Kotha' trailer

The wait is finally over as Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films proudly present the long-anticipated trailer of 'King of Kotha’, an enthralling action-thriller directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The trailer was launched by the giants of Indian Cinema, including Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Suriya and Nagarjuna. Starring the dynamic Dulquer Salmaan, this stylized action drama is set to redefine the genre and transport audiences into a realm of power, ambition, and deceit, just in time for Onam.











'King of Kotha' weaves a gripping narrative in a world where loyalty can be a perilous gamble and the race for the throne is an unrelenting endeavour. Dulquer Salmaan shines in the lead role, portraying a formidable contender in the high-stakes pursuit of supremacy.













The newly released trailer offers a tantalizing peek into a meticulously crafted universe, where stunning visuals and heart-stopping action sequences converge to create an immersive experience. As secrets unravel and alliances crumble, audiences are in for an exhilarating ride through a realm brimming with treachery and mystery.



Dulquer Salmaan, the captivating star of the movie, shared his enthusiasm, stating, 'King of Kotha' has been an extraordinary journey. The rich characters, intricate story and grand production scale set this film apart. Collaborating with Zee Studios for the first time adds to the excitement. It's been an exhilarating journey for Wayfarer Films, Zee Studios, and me—a perfect Onam treat for my audience.

Akshay Kejriwal, Head of Zee Studios South, expressed his excitement about the project, saying, We are absolutely thrilled to bring ‘King of Kotha’ to audiences worldwide, this Onam. The film's compelling narrative coupled with a massive production scale promises a cinematic experience that will captivate viewers. It’s been an unforgettable journey and we couldn’t have hoped for better partners than Wayfarer Films to bring this vision to life.”

The film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Nyla Usha and Gokul Suresh in pivotal roles, further enriching the ensemble cast of 'King of Kotha’.

'King of Kotha' stands as a collaborative masterpiece between Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films, two powerhouses known for their groundbreaking content. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film brings to life a world brimming with larger-than-life battles, personal struggles and the unwavering pursuit of power.

As the trailer release sets the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience, the film is slated to release this Onam, 24th August, 2023.