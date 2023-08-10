Amit Shah warns Oppn saying Don’t put aag me ghee : Shah hits back at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi triggered a storm in Sansad when he stated that the government had murdered ‘Bharat Mata’ in Manipur. It was a day of resolution of peace by Union Home Minister Amit Shah v/s rhetoric by Rahul Gandhi. While Amit Shah appealed with folded hands for an end to the three-month long violence in Manipur, Gandhi signed off by throwing a flying kiss towards the treasure benches.

Despite repeated appeals by Shah and the Speaker, the opposition continued with its shouts when the government proposed to move the resolution for restoration of peace. Later it called the resolution “BJP’s Nautanki”.

Interestingly, the Home Minister, who intervened in the debate on the no-confidence motion after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders hit out at the government's handling of the Manipur situation, slammed provocative politics and read out the riot history sheet of the Congress party.

He urged them not to add ghee to the fire.



Shah urged them not to politicise the issue of ethnic violence in the state. “I agree with the opposition that there is a cycle of violence in Manipur ... Nobody can support such incidents. Whatever happened is shameful, but to politicise those events is even more shameful,” Shah said. The minister said 152 people were killed, 14,898 people arrested, and 1,106 FIRs registered since violence erupted on May 3.

In his nearly two-hour intervention, Shah ruled out a change of guard in Manipur asserting that the chief minister was cooperating with the Centre in the efforts to restore peace. Reacting to the charge of opposition that PM was silent on Manipur, he listed various instances of ethnic violence in Manipur since Nehru’s time and said that never even a MoS for Home had mentioned those instances in the Parliament let alone visiting the affected areas.

Shah also referred to the video of the May 4 incident, in which two women were stripped and paraded naked by a mob that appeared on July 19, saying the government was not aware of it.

Had the video been made available to the state Director General of Police instead of being circulated on social media, it would have helped nab the culprits in time, he said.