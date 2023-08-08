Delhi: Fatal Robbery Spree Rocks Southwest Delhi: 74-Year-Old Victim Killed, Three Assailants Apprehended

A 74-year-old individual was killed, and two others sustained injuries in a series of separate robbery attempts carried out by three assailants in the southwest region of Delhi. Police have successfully apprehended the three suspects. These incidents of stabbing transpired within a span of just half an hour in the Sagarpur locality, as reported.



On a Monday morning, at precisely 5:17 a.m., the police received an alert regarding a stabbing and robbery episode unfolding in the Sagarpur vicinity. Responding promptly, law enforcement arrived at the scene to find that local residents had already rushed the wounded individual, Ashok (54), to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

During subsequent investigations, Ashok conveyed to the authorities that he was pursued by three men on a motorcycle near his residence. The assailants robbed him of his wallet and watch.

Tragically, in one of the incidents occurring near Mohan Block, the injured party—identified as Mohan Lal Chhabra, a resident of Durga Park, Sagarpur—succumbed to his injuries at the medical facility. Regrettably, his gold ornaments and money were taken, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Additionally, another robbery was carried out near Durgapark, wherein the victim, Om Dutt Singh, residing in Sagarpur, suffered stab wounds. His condition was deemed stable, and he was subsequently discharged from the hospital after receiving medical attention.

The police have registered three separate cases pertaining to these incidents at the Sagarpur police station and have initiated an investigation. A breakthrough was achieved when the authorities received a tip-off about an individual named Akshay, leading to his apprehension in Palam Town, stated the DCP.

Mohan Lal Chhabra's son, Mahendra Chhabra, disclosed that his father was en route to a physiotherapy appointment when the unfortunate incident transpired.