Delhi Government Reinstates Firecracker Ban For Festive Season Amidst Pollution Concerns

The Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has once again enforced a prohibition on the use of firecrackers in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. Government officials emphasize the importance of environmental care and the reduction of pollution during the winter months. Under the new regulations, all activities related to firecrackers, including their manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery, and use, will be completely banned in the national capital.



Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that Chief Minister Kejriwal has made the decision to ban firecrackers during Diwali to combat pollution. Police have been instructed to issue a circular on behalf of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, ensuring that no licenses are granted for firecrackers.

Delhi has implemented similar restrictions leading up to the festive season for the past three years. In the previous year, the government had declared that detonating firecrackers in the city during Diwali would result in a prison sentence of up to six months and a fine of ₹200.

Rai stated, "While there has been a noticeable improvement in Delhi's air quality over the past five to six years, we need to continue making strides. Therefore, we have decided to uphold the firecracker ban this year as well."

The government had previously outlined penalties for the production, storage, and sale of firecrackers in Delhi, with violations punishable by a fine of up to ₹5,000 and a three-year prison term under Section 9B of the Explosives Act. As of now, the Kejriwal government has not provided any updated information on this matter.