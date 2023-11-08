Delhi Metro's Pink Line Service Delayed Between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus And Lajpat Nagar

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially declared a delay in the Pink Line service that operates between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar. Fortunately, this delay will not have any impact on the functioning of other metro lines, as clarified by the DMRC. The DMRC used its social media platform, specifically X, to communicate this information to the public.



Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/tWnaZQVU8z — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 8, 2023





The Pink Line, which spans across 38 metro stations and extends from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, is recognized as the longest metro line within the Delhi Metro network.