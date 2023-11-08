  • Menu
Delhi Metro's Pink Line Service Delayed Between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus And Lajpat Nagar

Delhi Metros Pink Line Service Delayed Between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus And Lajpat Nagar
  • Get the latest update on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line service delay, affecting the route from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar.
  • Rest assured, all other metro lines are operating without interruption.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially declared a delay in the Pink Line service that operates between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar. Fortunately, this delay will not have any impact on the functioning of other metro lines, as clarified by the DMRC. The DMRC used its social media platform, specifically X, to communicate this information to the public.

In an update shared on their X account, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stated, "Pink Line Update: We regret to inform you that there will be a delay in services between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar. However, all other metro lines are operating normally."



The Pink Line, which spans across 38 metro stations and extends from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, is recognized as the longest metro line within the Delhi Metro network.

X