Delhi Offices Embrace Remote Work During G20 Summit For Smooth Operations

Offices in Delhi and surrounding areas like Noida and Gurugram have adopted remote work arrangements for their employees during the G20 weekend. India is the host country for the G20 Summit, with the primary event scheduled in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit is expected to see the participation of 29 heads of state, top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations.



In response to the government's decision to close all private and government offices in Delhi from September 8 to 10, along with the shutdown of banks, commercial establishments, and markets in the New Delhi district during this period, companies have introduced flexible work policies.

Mita Brahma, HR Head at Noida-based NIIT Limited, stated that given the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi government regarding the G20 summit from September 8th to 10th, we recognize the potential commuting challenges our Delhi-based employees may face. In consideration of this, they have already communicated the option to work from home during this period.

Saumya Khati, SVP & Head of HR at Gurugram-based e-commerce platform Shiprocket, expressed the company's alignment with the government's efforts to ensure a smooth execution of the summit. Khati mentioned that in line with the government's guidance for this event, they have proactively introduced flexible work-from-home arrangements for our employees in Delhi and those traveling from Delhi to our HQ in Gurugram.

The HR heads uniformly emphasized their commitment to supporting the Indian government in the successful organization of the summit, recognizing it as a moment of pride for all Indians. Gaurav Dani, Founding Partner of the law firm INDUSLAW, noted that employees have been encouraged to work from home, especially in the Delhi office, given the regulated or controlled zones during the event. He also mentioned that the Gurugram office will continue normal operations, with flexibility for those commuting from Delhi to work remotely.