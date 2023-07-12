  • Menu
Delhi Rain: Flood Alerts Issued As Water Discharge From Pandoh Dam And Yamuna River Levels Raise Concerns

  • Find out why residents are being cautioned against approaching flood-prone areas, as water discharge from Pandoh Dam and rising Yamuna River levels pose significant concerns.
  • Discover how the flash floods in Himachal Pradesh have impacted the region, leading to landslides and bridge collapses.

Residents of Mandi have been cautioned against approaching areas that are prone to flooding such as rivers, drains, and the dam, as water discharge from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled from 6 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow. This precautionary measure has been implemented due to the continuous heavy rainfall experienced in the district. Additionally, the water level of the Yamuna river at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge has surpassed the 207 mark, with further rise predicted according to the weather department. The flash floods in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in landslides and the collapse of bridges.

According to a representative from the managing committee, a section of the Nigambodh Ghat, situated in eastern Delhi, has been affected by flooding, resulting in the suspension of cremation activities in that particular area of the crematorium.

Officials have confirmed that the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has surpassed the evacuation threshold of 206 meters. As a result, people residing in areas prone to flooding are being relocated to safer places. Furthermore, the Old Railway Bridge has been closed to both road and rail traffic.

