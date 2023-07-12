Delhi Rain: Section 144 Imposed In Delhi As Yamuna Passes Danger Mark

The Delhi Police announced on Tuesday that they have implemented Section 144 CrPC in flood-prone regions of Delhi as a precautionary step, due to the Yamuna river reaching its highest level in the past 45 years, measuring at 207.25 meters. According to the flood-monitoring portal of the central water commission (CWC), the water level at the old Railway bridge in Delhi surpassed the significant 207-meter mark at 4 am on Wednesday, which is the first time this has happened since 2013. The water level continued to rise and reached 207.25 meters by 8 am.

In the past three days, there has been a rapid increase in the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi. Starting from 203.14 meters at 11 am on Sunday, the water level rose to 205.4 meters by 5 pm on Monday, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 meters. This breach occurred 18 hours earlier than expected, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

In response, the Delhi government has issued a flood warning and mobilized teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the areas along the Yamuna river. These teams are prepared and ready to offer assistance in the event of flooding.

Residents residing in low-lying regions alongside the Yamuna river have been relocated to safer locations. Traffic has been restricted on the Old Railway Bridge. To mitigate the risk of prolonged high water levels, all gates of the Okhla Barrage have been opened to discharge excess water.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted continuous heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Yamuna river, which could lead to a further rise in water levels within Delhi.

Authorities have issued advisories, urging individuals to prioritize their safety and avoid venturing into low-lying areas near the Yamuna river. They have also emphasized the importance of monitoring weather forecasts and adhering to instructions provided by the authorities.