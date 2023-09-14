Live
Get-together of anti-Hindu coordination meet: BJP
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed the INDIA bloc meeting as a get-together of “anti-Hindu coordination committee” and cited corruption cases against their leaders, as it kept the heat on the opposition over a slew of issues including remarks on the Sanatan Dharma.
While Union minister Anurag Thakur said leaders of all these opposition parties are facing corruption cases and attacked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for not speaking on “insults” to the Sanatan Dharma, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the INDIA bloc’s agenda is to finish off Hinduism.
