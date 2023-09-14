Recognition And Controversy: Commendations At G20-Related Event In Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to kick off a series of events, beginning today, during which Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will recognize and present commendation letters to approximately 4,000 individuals involved in G20-related duties. This inaugural event is part of a broader initiative to acknowledge their contributions to the successful G20 Summit. Alongside the Public Works Department, the Environment Department, and other departments, the Delhi Police personnel will also be honored in a similar event, which will be graced by Prime Minister Modi on Saturday.



Delving into a separate matter, an investigation by the Delhi Police into the tragic electrocution incident of school teacher Sakshi Ahuja in June has attributed her death to "faulty wiring" in an electric pole near the New Delhi Railway Station. The 34-year-old woman had clung to this pole for support during heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the area. The police's probe has identified seven individuals from the electricity department, including two senior section engineers, in connection with the case.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court has declined to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose a ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers leading up to Diwali in the national capital. In response to BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari's plea, the court upheld the government's complete ban on firecrackers, emphasizing the importance of public health and suggesting that individuals seeking to use firecrackers should do so in states where such bans are not in effect.